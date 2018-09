Trumbull High improved to 3-0-1 on Monday with a 2-1 FCIAC boys soccer win over Brien McMahon of Norwalk.

The Eagles’ Nicola Milovanov scored in the 29th minute, while Tiago Frazao’s tally came 16 minutes into the second half.

McMahon’s Eli Pardo scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

Trumbull’s Chris Prizio made three saves; McMahon’s Norberto Santiago made 10 stops.