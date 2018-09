St. Joseph’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21) victory over Trinity Catholic of Samford on Monday.

Elena Ball had 15 kills and Jenna Koonitsky five kills for coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets.

Gemma Nanista had six kills and Jessica Connolly 12 assists for the visiting Crusaders.