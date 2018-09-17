Girl Scouts establish Kind Campus at Jane Ryan

Jane Ryan Elementary School kicks off a new school year as a Kind Campus. Last spring, the fifth grade Junior Girl Scout Troop #35182 (now 6th graders at Madison Middle School), established Jane Ryan as a Kind Campus through the Ben’s Bells organization.

They declared May as Kindness Month and brought kindness activities to the Jane Ryan community by presenting the staff members with access to kindness lessons and programs that they can incorporate into this new school year, having the then fifth grade students share kindness quotes during the morning announcements, and by teaching a lesson on kindness to every class at Jane Ryan.

They also handed out kindness coins to every student and staff member, in hopes that kindness will be spread beyond the community. The girls in the troop will be receiving their Bronze award this fall, which is the highest community service award a Girl Scout Junior can achieve, by completing this project.