Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 20-26-2018

By Julie Miller on September 19, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Sept. 20-26, 2018

12 a.m. — CT Unite 9/11 Tribute Motorcycle Ride

12:20 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Smile A While

1:20 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Fairfield Center Stage

1:55 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Sept. 6 meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Sept. 10 meeting

5:35 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Sept. 11 meeting

6:20 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 11 meeting

7:24 a.m. — Govt: Health Board Sept. 12 meeting

8:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Sept. 12 meeting

10 a.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards

10:30 a.m. — PC and Online Security

11:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Stamford High

1 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Smile A While

1:56 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Fairfield Center Stage

2:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards

3 p.m. — PC and Online Security

4:15 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Stamford High

5:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Smile A While

6:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Fairfield Center Stage

7:05 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 13 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 13 meeting

9:30 p.m. — PC and Online Security

10:45 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Stamford High

