Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 20-26-2018

Trumbull Community Television schedule subject to change.
Thursday-Wednesday, Sept. 20-26, 2018
12 a.m. — CT Unite 9/11 Tribute Motorcycle Ride
12:20 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Smile A While
1:20 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Fairfield Center Stage
1:55 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Sept. 6 meeting
4 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Sept. 10 meeting
5:35 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Sept. 11 meeting
6:20 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 11 meeting
7:24 a.m. — Govt: Health Board Sept. 12 meeting
8:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Sept. 12 meeting
10 a.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards
10:30 a.m. — PC and Online Security
11:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Stamford High
1 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Smile A While
1:56 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Fairfield Center Stage
2:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards
3 p.m. — PC and Online Security
4:15 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Stamford High
5:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Smile A While
6:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Fairfield Center Stage
7:05 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 13 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 13 meeting
9:30 p.m. — PC and Online Security
10:45 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Stamford High