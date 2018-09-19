Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Book Discussion — Grades 6-8. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 5:30-6:15 p.m. This month’s book is Last Day on Mars, by Kevin Emerson. In 2213, the Earth is a cinder, and the human race has fled to Mars. Is it a stop gap until a second trip … ? Join us for a lively discussion, snacks, and an activity. Register; first 10 registered at the library get free copy.

So You Want To Be an Engineer? Electrical — Grades 8-11. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monthly career exploration series for teens, to expose them to degrees and careers in engineering. Mix of lecture and project-based activity. Tonight led by Elizabeth Duffey, BSEE, an Instrumentation Engineer for Sikorsky. Details online. Free. Register.

E-Mail: Beyond the Basics — Thursday, Sept. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn to add contacts to your address book, send one email to multiple people at once, how to attach a file to an email, and more. Class is taught by Librarian Mary Rogers. Free. Reservation suggested.

Upcoming: TechnoTeens Java Returns — Nine session series starts Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. Details online. Fee. Registration required.

Children’s

Indoor Fall Carnival — Families. Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. Come celebrate the renovation of the children’s play area. We’ll have a balloon twister and face painter as well as games and refreshments. Drop in. (Register if you wish to receive an email reminder three days before.)

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 26, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book Discussion — Grades 4-6. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30-6:15 p.m. This month’s book is The Best Man, by Richard Peck. Archer Magill has spent a lively and bewildering five years of grade school with one eye out in search of grown-up role models. Join us for a discussion of this funny book. Snacks and an activity. Register; First 15 signed up at the library get free copy.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan, both high school sophomores, provide homework help tonight. Both look forward to tutoring younger kids. Details online. Free. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Sept. 27, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Family Book Club — Grades 1-3. Thursday, Sept. 27, 5-5:45 p.m. This month’s book is Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen, by Debbi Michiko Florence. 8-year-old Jasmine is a flamingo fan, tree climber, a top- notch mess-maker and tired of her big sister, Sophie, always getting to do things first. Read the book as a family, then come together to discuss it with other families. Refreshments. Details online. Register; First 10 families get free copy in Children’s.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Sept. 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Craft Night: Pirates — Ages 3-6. Monday, Sept. 24, 6-6:45 p.m. Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day, with a pirate-themed story and activity centers. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.