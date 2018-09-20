Trumbull Times

Indoor fall carnival at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., invites the public to celebrate the renovation of the children’s play area with an indoor fall carnival, with a balloon twister and face painter, as well as games and refreshments. Drop in between 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Trumbull Library wishes to thank all contributors that helped raise the funds for the new library murals and to express their gratitude to the following major contributors: The Merwin Trust, Trumbull Rotary Club, People’s United Bank, Shoff Darby Companies, Vicki and Thomas Tesoro, Mary McAndrews, Trumbull Pharmacy, Tara Liskov, and the MOMS Club of Trumbull.  A special thank you to all others who contributed.

While registration is not required for this free family program, sign up to receive an email reminder three days before the program.

