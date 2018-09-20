Indoor fall carnival at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., invites the public to celebrate the renovation of the children’s play area with an indoor fall carnival, with a balloon twister and face painter, as well as games and refreshments. Drop in between 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Trumbull Library wishes to thank all contributors that helped raise the funds for the new library murals and to express their gratitude to the following major contributors: The Merwin Trust, Trumbull Rotary Club, People’s United Bank, Shoff Darby Companies, Vicki and Thomas Tesoro, Mary McAndrews, Trumbull Pharmacy, Tara Liskov, and the MOMS Club of Trumbull. A special thank you to all others who contributed.

While registration is not required for this free family program, sign up to receive an email reminder three days before the program.