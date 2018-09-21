Talk on Gardening into the Fall

Renee Marsh, advanced master gardener and owner of Hilltop Blooms, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Sept. 24. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The topic is Gardening into the Fall. The hot summer days are over and it is a wonderful time to be back in the garden. This talk will cover the many gardening activities that are best done in the fall (such as spring bulb planting), as well as how to help your garden survive the winter and thrive next spring.

Marsh is an advanced master gardener with a passion for organic and native gardening. She has a degree in Horticulture where she focused on Landscape Design. In addition to her own gardening design business she is the Master Gardener for the Town of Monroe where she is responsible for designing and managing gardens at the parks and town buildings. She also writes on gardening topics for local publications and teaches gardening classes for adult education programs and the New York more information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.