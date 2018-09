50 Silly things Seniors often do — Keeping seniors safe in the home, presented by Jay Kylie of Synergy home care, Tuesday Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Senior Health and Nutrition — Presented by Rachel Brunt, Tuesday Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Managing family stress for caretakers — Presented by Jay Kylie of Synergy home care, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Coffee and light refreshments provided

All sessions will be held at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull.