The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center (TNAC), 7115 Main St. (Route 25) will hold a discovery hike on the trails on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, for children ages 5-12, and use binoculars to explore the trees and sky, as you learn the three powers needed to have in order to be true naturalists.

Then from 3-4:30 p.m., TNAC’s student leadership group will be hosting a nature painting program. This uninstructed, open-air painting program will be for participants of all ages. Paper and paint supplies will be provided.

Both programs are free of charge, but donations are accepted.

To register, or for more information about these and other programs at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, visit: trumbullnatureandartscenter.org or email: [email protected].