Field hockey: Amy Smith key defender for Warriors

Amy Smith from Trumbull is a junior on the Eastern Connecticut State University field hockey team.

“Amy has really stepped up as an upperclassman for our defensive unit,” Warriors head coach Christine Hutchison said of the junior.

“Although quiet off the field, her communication and ability to read the play coming at her has made her a vital member of our defense.”

Smith, who is majoring in mathematics, was a sweeper for four seasons at Trumbull High.

In her junior year, the Eagles qualified for state tournament for the first time in eight years.

As a senior, she helped Trumbull earn a spot in the FCIAC tournament for first time in 29 years..

Smith was a National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic squad qualifier (3.30+ GPA through fall semester) a year ago, when she started all 17 games for the Warriors.

She was also named to the Little East Conference honor roll.

Her freshman season, Smith also made the NFHCA National Academic squad.

“We are looking forward to a successful year on and off the field,” Hutchinson said. “We have a smaller team, but every athlete is ready to compete and has prepared well over the summer and preseason.

“We will be very competitive and looking to take the Little East Conference by surprise once again.”

Eastern went 13-8 a year ago and graduated six starters. They opened their LEC season with a 5-1 victory over the UMass Dartmouth.