Boys soccer: Cadets defeat Central Hilltoppers, 4-3

St. Joseph defeated Bridgeport Central, 4-3, in an FCIAC boys soccer match at Kennedy Stadium on Friday.

“Our boys are ready and have shown it,” Cadets’ coach Carlos Reinoso Jr. said. “We have back-to-back wins and eight goals in two games. We are ready defensively and offensively and I am very proud of our boys.”

Cristiano Cinque scored two goals.

Sawyer Meehan had a goal and two assists.

Robert Razzaia scored a goal.

Adding assists were Carlos Barrera and Manny Santos.

Tyler Higgins made six saves.