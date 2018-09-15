Boys soccer: Trumbull Eagles defeat Ridgefield Tigers

A natural hat-trick (three unanswered goals) to open the scoring by Jason Weinstein was enough to make the difference in Trumbull High’s 6-2 triumph over visiting Ridgefield on Friday afternoon.

Weinstein lifted the Eagles to a 3-2 halftime lead but wasn’t finished, netting two more goals in the second half as the Eagles improved to 2-0-1.

With an assist on Tiago Frazao’s tally, Weinstein had a hand — or should we say foot — in all of the Eagles’ net-finders.

“It feels good. We went into this game pretty confident despite a rough tie against Darien,” said Weinstein, adding that his team was excited to play its first game on its new turf field.

Frazao also had an assist, as did Nicola Milovanov, Andrew Restrepo and Bryant Recker.

Trumbull goalkeepers Chris Prizio and Nicholas Grassi combined to make five saves.

Restrepo got the ball to Weinstein for the game’s opening goal, in the 12th minute.

“I knew I would get it going from there and we just built off that,” Weinstein said.

After Weinstein stretched Trumbull’s advantage to 3-0, the Tigers scored twice late in the first half.

Weinstein, Justin Horvath, Restrepo and Phelan all developed solid scoring chances but were denied, and the slim lead held until Frazao got behind the Ridgefield defense and made it a 4-2 game with 23:17 remaining.

Weinstein struck again exactly three minutes later, cashing in on a scramble in the 18-yard box off a free kick.

Weinsten’s final tally came a little more than three minutes later, when his blast clanked off the bottom of the cross bar and narrowly got over the goal line.

Trumbull had six corner kicks and Ridgefield had two.

Defenders Bryant Recker, John Recker, Brendan Phelan and Carrigan Cullinan worked hard to break up many of Ridgefield’s attacks.

“We controlled the midfield and tackled hard in the back,” Trumbull coach Sebastian Gangemi said.

The Eagles wore down Ridgefield’s defense with long balls out to the flanks.

Forward wing players Restrepo and Matthew Bagley, along with midfielders Tiago Frazao, Milovanov and Howard Qian, all used speed to generate scoring chances throughout the match.

“That’s what we do. Our game plan is to get the ball outside,” Gangemi said.