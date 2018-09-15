Football: Trumbull Eagles defeat Fairfield Ludlowe, 46-7

The Trumbull Eagles football team defeated the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons, 46-7, on Friday night at McDougall Stadium in Trumbull.
“The kids really made a commitment to playing great defense tonight,” Trumbull head coach Marce Petroccio said. “They knew how good that team (Ludlowe is). That’s a team on the rise.”
Trumbull scored on its opening drive, as Corey Osborne ran in from 17 yards out with 6:32 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead on Ryan Cranston’s PAT. On the drive, the Eagles converted on 4th-and-1 to keep it going as Colton Nicholas dove across on the quarterback keeper.
“I just felt like we have nothing to lose here,” said Petroccio. “Colton’s a strong kid. He’s tough to stop.”
Nicholas said: “I was ready. We spend so much time it the weight room. It really paid off…Got a nice push by the o-line.”
The Eagles extended their lead with 44.7 seconds left in the first quarter when Nicholas connected with Aidan Clark for the 8-yard touchdown. The score was set up by a 30-yard catch by Kyle Atherton to get Trumbull to the 10-yard line.
The extra point was no good and Trumbull held a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.
Trumbull added on with 7:07 left in the half, as Osborne ran in again, this time from 15 yards out. The extra point was good and Trumbull led 20-0.
“He (Osborne) did an awesome job,” said Nicholas. “He was able to run the ball through the tackles. He had a couple nice catches for nice yardage. He was a big factor in the win today.”
The Eagles converted a 3rd-and-11 on the drive to get down to the Ludlowe 30-yard line when Atherton caught a ball over the middle of the field.
After Nicholas Jack intercepted a pass, the Eagles took over deep in Falcon territory. That set up a 15-yard quarterback keeper by Nicholas for a touchdown on a bobbled snap. The extra point was good and Trumbull led 27-0 with 5:37 remaining in the half.
Trumbull tacked on another score right before the break. With 34.7 left in the half, Osborne was on the receiving end of a 3-yard touchdown pass from Nicholas to give the Eagles a 34-0 lead at the break. Nicholas found Clark for 33-yards to get Trumbull to the 11-yard line earlier in the drive to set up the score.
After Ludlowe turned the ball over on downs at its own 45 with 10:06 left in the third, Trumbull took advantage.
“We didn’t really handle the rush well. He (Colin Wilson) was under pressure, even when they rushed their normal front so that was our biggest problem,” said Ludlowe head coach Mitch Ross. “We gave up a lot of third and fourth down plays. Every time we needed a stop, we couldn’t get a stop. Plus, no turnovers, so that didn’t help either.”
Nicholas found Cranston for the 26-yard touchdown to increase the Eagles lead to 40-0.
Ludlowe got on the board later in the third.
With 4:52 left, Kevin Quinn had a 36-yard catch and run to get the Falcons down to the Trumbull 3-yard line. After a false start penalty moved them back to the 8, Wilson ran in for the touchdown to make it 40-7.
Trumbull would add another touchdown in the final quarter, as Hunter FitzGibbons connected with Jack for the 17-yard score with 2:35 to play.
“The Eagles are 1-1. We’re excited,” said Petroccio after picking up his first win at Trumbull. “It feels great (to get the first win). I’m just so proud of the seniors and the job they did tonight.”
The Eagles will host New Canaan on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Ludlowe falls to 1-1. The Falcons will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 22, when they host Norwalk at 12 p.m. at Taft Field.
“It’s just one of those games. We have to learn from it, build from it,” said Ross.