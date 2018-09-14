Letter — Shoutout to Sujata

I want to give a shout out to an amazing candidate we came across a month back. Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox knocked on our door during one of her canvassing rounds, and we talked to her for an hour and a half. We had an opportunity to meet her for a second time today, and we spent spent two hours talking to her.

I can say Sujata is young, different, and brings fresh ideas to the table. She is a down-to-earth, humble, knowledgeable person whose conversations reflect her impressive educational background of undergraduate degree from Cornell and JD from UPenn, and currently a faculty member at Quinnipiac Teaching Constitution, so apt for the person running for state representative from district 123 on the Democratic ticket.

We are highly impressed by her. I hope you will take time to know and read about this new charismatic person.

Archana Kabre