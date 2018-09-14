Firls hockey: Cards defeat Cadets

Greenwich defeated St. Joseph, 6-0, in a field hockey game on Thursday.
Demi Janis and Jen Kelly each scored two goals for the Cardinals.
Tarryn Trauth had 12 saves for the Cadets.
