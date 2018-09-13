Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: Tigers top Eagles

By Trumbull Times on September 13, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Ridgefield High turned back Trumbull High, 2-0, in an FCIAC girls soccer match on Thursday.

The Tigers scored goals in the ninth and 35th minute.

The Eagles’ Avery Rice had seven saves in the first half and Maryna Barone seven stops in the second.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Trumbull defeats Brien McMahon, 3-1
  2. Girls soccer: Trumbull defeats Fairfield Ludlowe, 2-1
  3. Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles shut out Trinity Catholic
  4. Girls soccer: Trumbull advances with 3-1 win over Warde

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Golfers post amazing scores at Club 4 Tournament
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress