Girls soccer: Tigers top Eagles

Ridgefield High turned back Trumbull High, 2-0, in an FCIAC girls soccer match on Thursday.
The Tigers scored goals in the ninth and 35th minute.
The Eagles’ Avery Rice had seven saves in the first half and Maryna Barone seven stops in the second.
Ridgefield High turned back Trumbull High, 2-0, in an FCIAC girls soccer match on Thursday.
The Tigers scored goals in the ninth and 35th minute.
The Eagles’ Avery Rice had seven saves in the first half and Maryna Barone seven stops in the second.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484