The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 4 Club Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 produced some of the season’s most outstanding performances.

There was some great golf played, as Rudy Dambrosio shot a 78 gross.

Richard Frank shot an 80.

Bob Walton shot below his age, shooting an 82.

John DiBella, almost shot his age, with an 85 score.

These accomplishments were with just four golf clubs.