Trumbull Little League seeks board members

By Trumbull Times on September 13, 2018

Trumbull Little League is an organization dependent upon the donation of time, talent and energy by its volunteers to ensure it continues to put forward a great experience for the kids and families involved.

TLL is a healthier organization when we have greater involvement from the community we serve and as such, are looking for new board members.

If you are interested in joining the League Board of Directors for the 2019 season and beyond, please send a letter of interest to [email protected] by Friday Oct. 12.

