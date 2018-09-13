Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling results

Trumbull Times

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 11.

Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) took over first place with 41 points for a lead of one point over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett).

The high scratch single game was bowled by John Verdeschi with 246, as well as the high three game scratch series of 627.

The high individual match points were held by George Warner, Ron Bianchi and Tom Constantino with 10.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on October 5.

