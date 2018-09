The St. Joseph field hockey team fell to Westhill High of Stamford, 3-0, in FCIAC action in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Teresa Mannella, Anna Martelli and Madison Cortell scored goals for the Vikings.

Alexandra Lazo notched two assists, as Westhill had 11 shots to three for the Cadets.

The Vikings had eight corners, St. Joseph five.

The Cadets’ Tarryn Trauth made eight saves.