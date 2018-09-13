Boys soccer: St. Joseph evens mark with 4-0 triumph

The St. Joseph High School boys soccer team is building toward something special.

“We had a great preseason and are very hopeful and ready for the regular season,” said head coach Carlos Reinoso. “The boys have been working hard all summer and have had some great practice/training sessions along with pre-season friendly matches.”

The Cadets opened training with an 8-0 victory over Kolbe Cathedral, defeated Stratford 4-1 and played Masuk of Monroe (0-0) and St. Luke’s of New Canaan (2-2) to draws.

Reinoso is joined my two coaches — Jose Aja and Fabian Cano — who have over 15 years of coaching experience, as has he, in premier and travel programs.

“This is Fabian’s first season with us and he has been a great addition. Jose and I are happy to have him,” Reinoso said.

“We lost our first match to Norwalk (4-0), but the boys didn’t let this define them.”

St. Joseph defeated Trinity Catholic of Stamford, 4-0, on Wednesday.

Robert Razzaia scored two goals.

Sawyer Meehan and Cristiano Cinque tallied one each.

The Cadets will visit Bridgeport Central Friday at Kennedy Stadium at 6 p.m.

They travel to Fairfield Warde on Monday for a 4 p.m. match.