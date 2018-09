Tiago Frazao scored a goal in the 33rd minute and the Trumbull High boys soccer team played Darien High to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Tucker David had the assist, as coach Sebastian Gangemi’s Eagles improved to 1-0-1.

Johan Tripitelli scored unassisted in the 13th minute to give the 1-0-1 Blue Wave the lead.

Trumbull’s Chris Prizio had three saves; Darien’s Aaron Sears eight.

Trumbull will host Ridgefield High Friday at 4 p.m. at the new field.