Town to residents: Take a hike

The Trumbull Health Department invites residents to a “Walk N’ Talk” through Great Oaks Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. This walk will kick off a new initiative by the Health Department, Trumbull Treks, which encourages residents to be more physically active.

The walk will be led by Dr. Glenn Rich, endocrinologist at the Fairfield County Medical Group. He will share information on the new nutrition fads, what works and what doesn’t, and how to prevent obesity. Rich has many years of experience in internal medicine, endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism.

“We are delighted to kick off our new initiative, Trumbull Treks,” said Health Director Rhonda Capuano. “Trumbull Treks are a set of route maps highlighting the trails in our town parks.”

Research shows that walking at least 30 minutes a day can help to:

Reduce risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes;

Improve blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels;

Prevent weight gain and lower the risk of obesity;

Improve mental well-being;

Increase energy and stamina;

Reduce risk of osteoporosis, breast cancer and colon cancer.

The walk is open to all ages. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. The walk is about 1.5 miles. The terrain is moderate and may not be conducive to strollers. Park passes are not required for this event. Register for the walk by emailing [email protected]

For copies of available maps and walking routes, visit the Health Department’s website at trumbull-ct.gov.