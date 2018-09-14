Movie Menu: The Goodbye Girl, Cinderella, The Shining and more

As we hope the heat will break, we can look to the movies for ways to refresh our souls weary from the high temperatures.

Check out what’s playing this weekend on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, Sept. 14

The Odd Couple (1968)

Yes, it later became a television show, but check out the movie to rediscover the comedic genius of writer Neil Simon and actors Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon. Sublime.

8 p.m., TCM

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

Yes, the late Neil Simon gives us a movie Valentine as Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason discover how opposites can, in fact, attract.

10 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Sept. 15

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Yes, Roberto Benigni made quite a stir when he won the Best Actor Oscar for this meaningful look at the depth of a father’s love during World War II. But he was excited to win.

8 p.m., Flix

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Yes, we seem to see a new Star Wars movie every month as the franchise continues to dilute its impact. So when you get down on what’s happened to the magic, take a fresh look at the original.

8 p.m., TNT

Cinderella (2015)

Yes, the story of a young girl who hopes to go to a party, and meet a prince, works on screen thanks, in large part, to Cate Blanchett’s commanding turn as the “wicked stepmother”.

8:50 p.m., Freeform

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Yes, Jane Fonda had been away from the screen for many years, and this slight romantic comedy seemed an odd way to return. But she reminded us why she is such a star.

10 p.m., CMT

Sunday, Sept. 16

The Shining (1980)

Yes, it was original a novel by Stephen King. But Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation – and Jack Nicholson’s performance – create their own screen legends. And, yes, here’s Johnny.

12:45 p.m., IFC

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Yes, the original still creates the magic, as the innovative imagineers from Disney tell a wondrous tale, as old as time. Forget the live-action remake.

4:35 p.m., Freeform

Django Unchained (2012)

Yes, Quintin Tarantino dares to rethink the legends of the Old West in the irreverent film that brought Christoph Waltz his second Oscar as Best Supporting Actor.

8 p.m., IFC

Overboard (1987)

Yes, Goldie Hawn comedies of the 1980s follow a specific formula. But this one – about a well-to-do woman brought down to earth – is still a lot of fun.

10 p.m., CMT