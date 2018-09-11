Girls cross country: Trumbull defeats three foes in quad meet

Coming off a 2017 season that saw it reach the New England Championships, the Trumbull High girls cross country squad entered the 2018 campaign with high expectations as the Eagles are ranked sixth in the SoundRunner/Connecticut High School Coaches preseason state poll.

Those lofty expectations were realized in the Eagles’ first FCIAC quad meet, held Tuesday on the campus of St. Joseph High School.

The Eagles swept the meet, defeating Wilton (16-46), St. Joseph (15-50) and second-ranked Danbury (27-29), last year’s FCIAC runner-up.

“What a great start to the season,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “We ran strong up front with our top four runners and really put pressure on one of the best teams in the state (Danbury).”

Trumbull set the tone during the 3.1 mile race, placing four runners in the top six.

Junior Alessandra Zaffina picked up where she left off last year when she earned All-State honors, finishing second (20:39) behind Danbury’s Lauren Moore.

Freshman Kali Holden shined in her first varsity race, finishing third (20:41).

Sophomore Calyn Carbone placed fifth with a time of 20:49.

Senior captain Maggie LoSchiavo finished sixth (20:54).

Junior Sabrina Orazietti, also running in her first varsity race, placed 12th (21:52).

Sophomore Keira Grant finished 16th with a time of 22:16.

Juniors Emily Alexandru and Carolyn Cardell were 18th (22:36) and 19th (22.39).

“The key to the victory was Sabrina Orazietti,” McCaffrey said. “She stepped up and passed four Danbury runners in the final 1.5 miles of the race and secured the win for us.”

Trumbull returns to action this Saturday (Sept. 15) when the entire program participates in the 30th annual Wilton Invitational at Allen’s Meadows Park.

The Eagles’ next FCIAC quad meet is Monday, Sept. 17, at Staples along with Fairfield Warde and Stamford.