Residents eligible for prescription discounts

By Donald Eng on September 11, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government ·

Trumbull residents will soon be eligible for prescription drug discounts at more than 62,000 pharmacies, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

The town has enrolled in the ProAct Prescription Drug Discount Card program as a member of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. This benefit is free.

The program helps residents save money on their prescription medications any time their prescriptions are not covered by insurance. Participants can expect to save an average of 52% from retail price, according to CCM. Discounts will vary depending on the drug, quantity needed, and pharmacy chosen. These discounts may also be available for medications prescribed to your pet under certain circumstances.

This program is available to all residents of Trumbull regardless of age, income or existing health coverage. Residents are automatically enrolled, and no action is needed. There are no restrictions or limits on frequency of use of the discount card. Additionally, discounts are available on vision, hearing, and LASIK services. Residents should be receiving their cards the week of September 17. Each household will receive two cards, and the cards cover every member of the household.

To use the ProAct Prescription Drug Discount Card Program simply present the card to a local participating pharmacy. If the prescription is not covered by a personal health insurance plan, this card will provide a discount on the cost of the prescription. The discount percentage varies based on drug prescribed and pharmacy store.

For more information visit ccm-ct.org/prescription-drug-savings-program or contact CCM representative Alison Geisler at 203-498-3029 or email [email protected]

