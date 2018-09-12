Film: Screenings and documentaries

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas are currently running. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

New Perspectives Film Series: Dior and I, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Suggested donation $5.Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Andy Irons: Kissed By God screening, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jurassic Park, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The movie returns to cinemas this fall with a 25th Anniversary screening. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Circus screening, Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m., Danbury Library, 170 Main St., Danbury. Free. Info: contact Aurelio Muraca at [email protected]

The Dawn Wall screening, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The documentary recounts the adventures of rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson who captivated the world with their effort to climb The Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000-foot rock face in Yosemite National Park. Tickets: $12. 50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Deconstructing the Beatles:Rubber Soul screening, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rebel Without A Cause, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Aida, Oct. 6, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. With the epic backdrop of ancient Egypt, Verdi’s Aida is packed with magnificent choruses, complex ensembles, and elaborate ballets. Few operas have matched Aida in its exploration of the conflict of private emotion and public duty, and perhaps no other has remained to the present day so unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics alike. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Samson et Dalila, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Sir Mark Elder conducts the first new Met production of the work in 20 years. Saint-Saëns’s biblical epic is a sensual French opera in the hands of Darko Tresnjak, making his Met debut directing a vivid, seductive staging, featuring a monumental setting for the last-act Temple of Dagon, where the hero crushes his Philistine enemies. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

La Fanciulla del West, Oct. 28, noon, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spirited Away, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A fantasy coming of age story, Spirited Away has garnered universal acclaim and is frequently recognized as one of the greatest animated films ever made. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

