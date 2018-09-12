Bill of Fairs: Music festivals, walks and more

Ridgefield Jazz, Funk & Blues Weekend, Sept. 13-16, Ridgefield. For the full list of performers and venues visit the website. Info: jazzfunk.org.

Early Autumn Storytelling, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: ctaudubon.org/218/08/early-autumn-storytelling.

Annual Raspberry Festival, Sept. 15-16, noon-5 p.m., White Silo Farm and Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman.

Step Up For The Brave Stair Climb Challenge, Sept. 15, 9 a.m., Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St., Bridgeport. This event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans and is presented by Homes for the Brave. Register online. Registration fee $35. Info: homesforthebrave.org/stepupforthebrave.

Westonstock, Sept. 15, 2-8 p.m., Coley Farm Homestead, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. The Weston Historical Society will host the six-hour music festival featuring three bands and 15 musicians, with a 60s car show, and kids crafts and activities. Tickets $20 members, $25 non-members. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Explore three private gardens in Greenwich, Westport, and Wilton, open for self-guided tours and plant sales to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include water features, terraced perennial gardens, a sunken rose garden, boxwood parterres, a roof deck for garden viewing, fountains, statuary, and topiary. Plants and garden-related items will be on sale at Pixie Perennials in Wilton. Visitors may begin the day at any of the following locations: Sleepy Cat Farm, park at Camp Simmons, 744 Lake Avenue, Greenwich for a shuttle to the farm; The Blau Gardens, 8 Bayberry Ridge Road, Westport; or Pixie Perennials, 200 Nod Hill Road, Wilton. Tickets: $7 per garden. Info: opendaysprogram.org.

Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Historic Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. The festival features more than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and vendors, and a Children’s Creative Center. Info: call Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

September Fest 2018, Sept. 16, noon – 9 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. The event will feature live music, craft vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ bouncy houses, face painting and more. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN, Sept. 16, Jennings Beach, 800 S. Benson Rd., Fairfield. Participants of all ages are encouraged to wear colorful attire and decorate their strollers or wagons. Tickets $30 adults, $15 children. Info: KC-Autism.org.

Habitat for Humanity Golf Outing, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Country Club of Fairfield, 936 Sasco Hill Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $150. Info: habitatcfc.org/golfouting2018.

Beardsley Zoo’s Annual Golf Outing, Sept. 17, noon – 8 p.m., Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $500. Info: beardsleyzoo.org/golf-tournament.

Falconer demonstration, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. -2 p.m., White Barn Property, 78 Cranbury Rd., Norwalk. Free.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, Sept. 22-25, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Bike the Beach, Sept. 23, 7 a.m., Jennings Beach, Fairfield. Bike/Hike the Beach is designed for bikers or walkers of all ages. The bike tours feature a variety of routes from leisurely to challenging, accommodating serious cyclists as well as families. Bike the Beach supports the charitable activities of the Probus Club of Greater Bridgeport. Info: bikethebeach.com.

READY SET WALK, Sept. 23, 9 a.m., Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk. The Norwalk Community Health Center will hold the walk to raise funds to prevent childhood obesity. Info: nchc.salsalabs.org/2018readysetwalk.

Fall Migration, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, 7:30 a.m., H. Smith Richardson Preserve, Sasco Creek Rd., Westport. Info: ctaudubon.org/habitat-improvement.

Raveis Ride and Walk, Sept. 30, Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. The Wailers will perform at 11 a.m. The proceeds will benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Register online. Info: raveisridewalk.com.

Travel with the Victorians Gala Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and liveauctions, a special presentation by award-winning author, historian, and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview of The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway and the Mansion’s first National Legacy Award honoring New Canaan resident Mimi Findlay. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com. Remembering Paul Newman on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.