September programs and trips offered at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for September at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

September

Annual Senior Picnic — Hosted by the Trumbull Rotary Club. Thursday, Sept. 13, noon. Seniors are invited to a free picnic under a tent on the town green. It’s a great opportunity for fellowship and a free lunch. Held at Trumbull Town Hall. RSVP.

Collette Tours presents: Reflections of Italy and Canyon Country — Thursday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. Do you enjoy traveling? Stop by the Center to hear all about Collette Tour’s upcoming trips to Italy and Canyon Country including Utah and Arizona. RSVP. Flyers are available at the front desk. Sign up soon, spaces fill up quickly.

Lunch and Learn — Three Steps for Protecting Assets, by Massih Law. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m. Join Massih Law to discuss the various options you have to protect your assets. After the presentation, stay for lunch. For information, call 203-452-5137.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: The Miracle Season. Under the influence of their tough-love coach, this grieving volleyball team pulls together to win their state championship. Based on an inspiring true story. Starring: Helen Hunt and William Hurt. RSVP.

How to access your personal medical records online — Tuesday, Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m. Join our Wellness Nurse, Victoria Benoit, to learn how to access your own personal medical, health records online. Six seats available. You are welcome to bring your own electronic device. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only. RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our September birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

New Bingo — Friday, Sept. 28, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. RSVP. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare and Right at Home.



Upcoming Day Trips

Essex Steam Train — Friday, Sept. 14. Step back in time and take a ride on the Essex Steam Train. Be sure to enjoy lunch at the Trackside Café. Admission for the train is $15. Please pay at the front office. Cash or check only. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2; please pay this fee at the front office. RSVP.

The Connecticut Audubon Society and the Blue Goose Restaurant — Thursday, Sept. 20. Enjoy an early lunch at the Blue Goose Restaurant in Stratford. After lunch, take a trip to the Connecticut Audubon Society in Milford and view the exhibits of the state’s bird population and habitats. Donations to the Connecticut Audubon Society are welcomed. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2; please pay this fee at the front office. RSVP.