Performances by Golden Eagles Marching Band this weekend

By Julie Miller on September 12, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

There are two opportunities to watch the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) perform their show Every 1, this weekend.

On Friday night, Sept. 14, the THSGEMB will perform halftime at the Trumbull High School vs Ludlowe (Fairfield) High School football game at Trumbull High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the band performs in their first USBands competition of the season at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk. Scheduled performance time is 7:05 p.m, and is subject to change.

