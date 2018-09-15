Life cycle of the Monarch Butterfly display at Trumbull Library

The Nature Nook at the Children’s room of the library has been such a big hit this month. A live display of the life cycle of the Monarch Butterfly was set up by the Long Hill Garden Club in conjunction with the Trumbull Library Children’s room and the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center. Children keep returning to watch the caterpillars eat and grow, spin their cocoons and evolve as adult butterflies. They are then released.

The caterpillars were donated by Nancy DuBrule, owner of Natureworks in Northford, Conn. Members of the garden club who took care of the display and provided fresh milkweed for the caterpillars are Kathy Downs, Cathy Ritch, Walter Callagy, Lynn Stewart, Ann Germano, Meg Barnes, Mary Song and Arlene Fields.

The garden club has established two Monarch Waystations in Trumbull. The one at the Trumbull Nature Center began by refurbishing an existing garden in 2016. Conservation committee members Kathy Downs, John Williamson, Walter Callagy, Laurin Maday, Mary Song, Marilyn Burkhart, Virginia Evitts, Linda Kentosh, Helen Nordvall, Cathy Ritch, Nancy Serra and Meg Barnes have conscientiously maintained the garden for three years.

Anyone can easily establish a Monarch Waystation at a home, school, business, etc., by visiting monarchwatch.org. Without a major effort to restore milkweed to as many locations as possible, the monarch population is certain to decline.