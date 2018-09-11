Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main library now open — Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

Small Businesses and 2018 Tax Changes — Thursday, Sept. 13: Check-in 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Review the key changes in the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the implications they have for small businesses and their owners. Details online. Free. Register.

Database Discovery: ResearchIT CT — Friday, Sept. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us as we showcase the multitude of databases that the State of CT gets free for you. Discover new resources and ways to find out information. Lecture/demo led by Walter Dembowski, head of Reference Services. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday, Sept. 17, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

TAG-Teen Advisory monthly meeting — Grades 6-12. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 4-4:45 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group helps the library: Teens plan programs, make purchase suggestions, get special volunteer opportunities, and make new friends. If interested in joining, fill out an application from our volunteer opportunities page: trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities.

24-years of the Danbury Railway Museum — Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Discover the museum’s history and background, participation in the 100th anniversary of Grand Central Terminal and more in a photo presentation. Led by Steven Gould. QandA. Free. Register.

YA Book Brigade — New book club. Teens Grades 8-12. Thursday, Sept. 20, 4:30-5:15 p.m. September’s book is Warcross, by Marie Lu. When teenage coder Emika Chen hacks into the Warcross Championships, there are major consequences for the empire. Club meets every third Thursday. Register each month; first 10 registrants get free copy early in Children’s. Details online.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Sept. 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 19, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Free. Register.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Sept. 20, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Upcoming: Indoor Fall Carnival — Families. Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. Free. Drop in; register for reminder.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Sept. 17, 11-11:30a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Children and parents join Jyothi for Yoga. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Free. Register once for all five sessions.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.