Girls swimming: Trumbull defeats Fairfield Warde

The Trumbull High girls swimming and diving team defeated Fairfield Warde, 98-61, in its first meet of the season.

Coach Bill Strickland’s Eagles placed first in 10-of-12 individual events and 2-of-3 relays.

Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro and Regan Ryan opened the meet by taking first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:53.97.

Each would go on to capture individual firsts.

Ryan won the 200 freestyle (2:06.35) and 100 free (57.16).

Walsh took home gold in the 200 individual medley (2:12.99) and the 500 free (5:29.12).

Zajac was first in the 50 free (25.42) and Piro was best in the 100 butterfly (1:04.14).

Ryan Walsh, Julia Nevins and Zajac combined to time out at 1:51.13 to win the 200 freestyle relay.

Trumbull swept the 200 free, with Nevins second and Karissa Deli Carpini third, the 200 IM, with Jackie Dale second and Grace Carravone third, the 100 free, with Erin Racicot second and Deli Carpini third, and the 500 free, with Zajac second and Walsh third.

Walsh was second in the 50 free and Noah Hampford was runner-up in the 100 butterfly.

In the 200 medley relay, Anna Haydosian, Blake Asaro, Dale and Soumya Ganti took home second-place honors.

Ganti, Racicot, Mishka Kapoor and Carravone placed second in the 200 free relay.

Ganti, Sneha Kelkar, Olivia Zint and Olivia Szabo placed fourth in the 200 free relay.