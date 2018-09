Finn is a male neutered beagle mix, about 37 pounds, tan/white, and about 7-years-old. He is very friendly. He does not have his tags or collar on. He is microchipped. He is terribly missed by his elderly owners.

Finn was last seen on Stevenson Road in Fairfield, borderline of Easton and Trumbull, but he could be anywhere.

If you see him or think you may have seen him, please call 203-414-1298, anytime. There is a reward.