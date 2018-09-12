Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 13-19, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Sept. 13-19, 2018

12 a.m. — Marc Berger and RIDE

1 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Sept. 4 meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Sept. 4 meeting

3:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Sept. 5 meeting

5:40 a.m. — CT United Ride Sept. 11 tribute motorcycle ride

6 a.m. — The Opioid Crisis: Its Impact on Seniors

7:30 a.m. — Richard DeLibro and Paula Pettinella

9:05 a.m. — CT United Ride Sept. 11 tribute motorcycle ride

9:30 a.m. — The Opioid Crisis: Its Impact on Seniors

11 a.m. — Richard DeLibro and Paula Pettinella

12:35 p.m. — CT United Ride Sept. 11 tribute motorcycle ride

12:55 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Sept. 6 meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Sept. 10 meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Sept. 11 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 11 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Health Board Sept. 12 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Sept. 12 meeting

