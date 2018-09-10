Stern Village resident charged with burglary in complex

A resident of Stern Village has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a burglary in the complex’s community center building September 6.

Captain Keith Golding said Todd Nichols, 42, who lives in Stern Village, was seen by a resident inside the center after hours. The resident alerted a security officer, who saw Nichols fleeing out the front door about 9 p.m. The center closes at 8 p.m. The security officer said he recognized Nichols from previous encounters with him.

A closer inspection of the front door revealed that the lock and hinges had been broken, allowing access to the building.

Police arrested Nichols after officers found him sitting outside his apartment about 9:30 p.m. Golding said. He denied having been near the community center building.

Nichols was charged fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. Nothing appeared to have been taken from the building. The Connecticut General Statutes define third-degree burglary as unlawfully entering a building with the intent to commit a crime.

Nichols was held on $500 bond for court September 7.