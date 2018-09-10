Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Mens Club’s bowling season begins

By Trumbull Times on September 10, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling kicked off its season on Sept. 4, with 17 four-man teams competing at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

The initial results found Team 13 (Ron Bianchi, Dave Martini, Brian Parker, Henry Giller) and Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) tied for first place winning 23 points for a first-place lead of four points.

The high scratch single game was John Verdeschi with 256 and Carl Bluestein at 222.

Jay Tyler had the high three-game series of 598 with Bluestein at 587.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its season on Oct. 5.

Related posts:

  1. Bowling: Tashua Knolls Tuesday League results
  2. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling
  3. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

Tags: ,

Previous Post Leone to receive leadership award Next Post Stern Village resident charged with burglary in complex
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress