Tashua Knolls Senior Mens Club’s bowling season begins

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling kicked off its season on Sept. 4, with 17 four-man teams competing at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

The initial results found Team 13 (Ron Bianchi, Dave Martini, Brian Parker, Henry Giller) and Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) tied for first place winning 23 points for a first-place lead of four points.

The high scratch single game was John Verdeschi with 256 and Carl Bluestein at 222.

Jay Tyler had the high three-game series of 598 with Bluestein at 587.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its season on Oct. 5.