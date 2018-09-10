Trumbull Times

Leone to receive leadership award

By Donald Eng on September 10, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News, People ·

Trumbull author Joanna M. Leone has been named one of this year’s recipients of the John A. Arcudi Columbus Leadership Award by the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. The award is given to those of Italian descent who have distinguished themselves in their professional career or through service to others.

Joanna Leone

The daughter of immigrants, Leone is a volunteer with the Trumbull Senior Center, Trumbull Arts Commission, Valley United Way, Whitney Manor, and Sons and Daughters of Italy. She also is a member of the Bridgeport Area Cultural Italian Organization.

Arcudi graduated from Yale University and Yale Law School, and served as an intelligence officer in WWII. He had a Bridgeport law practice for many years, and also served on the state Workers Compensation Commission and Bridgeport Public Library Board of Directors. In 1979, he was one of the founders of the Council of Italian-American Societies and served as its first president.

The awards reception for friends, family, and colleagues will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2 at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn. Tickets are $60 and available by calling 203-895-5091. For information about the award or reception call Judy Marella, 203-260-3808.

