Letter — We need Gaudiano fighting for us

There are times in our lives when we meet someone and think, I am going to be forever friends with this person. This was exactly how I felt when I met Ashley Gaudiano. She is one of the most selfless people I have ever met.

Ashley is the first to step up to volunteer whether it is as room mom, to drop groceries to a sick neighbor, or to take my kids for a sleepover just so I can have a good night’s sleep. Her drive, dedication and devotion are unparalleled. Ashley never ceases to amaze me with her ability to balance it all.

When many of us were shattered by the results of the 2016 election, Ashley stepped up to the plate to run for our town council and now is running to be our next State Representative. She truly embodies “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Ashley understands how our current political climate is very fractured and she has so many great ideas to make changes for the better. I have had the pleasure of campaigning with Ashley this season and I am in awe of how well she handles situations many of us would struggle or become defensive in. Instead, she listens with an open mind to understand how others are feeling and see what she can do to help with their concerns.

This is exactly who we need in Hartford right now. A young, energetic woman willing to fight to make this world a better place for our children. I hope you will consider voting for Ashley Gaudiano on November 6.

Bridget Dial