Football: Trumbull falls to Greenwich High in opener

Greenwich High is all that Trumbull High football coach Marce Petroccio thought, but so are his Eagles.
“That’s a super, super football team,” Petroccio said of Greenwich, after the Cardinals posted a 42-7 home victory.
“It was tough to move the football, but we kept fighting, there were no quitters. My kids played hard for four quarters.””
GHS’ Gavin Muir threw three touchdown passes to A.J. Barber, including a flea-flicker that found the sophomore for a 39-yard TD at the 1:33 mark of the opening quarter.
Trumbull came right back down field on its first series.
Quarterback Colton Nicholas completed the 75-yard drive with a 20-yard scoring pass to Kyle Atherton.
The seesaw offensive battle continued with Muir tossing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Barber.
Greenwich forced a punt and was on the move when Dan Arganese intercepted Muir near the goal line and returned the ball, with a penalty tacked on, to the Eagles’ 27-yard line.
Trumbull looked to deadlock the game once more.
Atherton, with Peter Schmitz doing a good job blocking, caught a pass for a 12-yard gain.
A sack set Trumbull back, and Ryan Raybuck jumped a pass route and returned the interception 53 yards for the score.
Ben Howarth added the first of seven conversion kicks for a 21-7 Greenwich lead at the 3:59 mark of the second quarter.
Cardinals’ coach John Marinelli wanted more, and a successful onsides kick got the ball back for his offense.
Eight plays later, Barber caught a one-yard pass for a three-touchdown bulge with 1:34 left in the half.
“We made mistakes,” Petroccio said. “The interception and the onsides kick were momentum changers. It’s a long season. We’ll go back and make corrections.”
Greenwich defense — as Petroccio put it —had the Eagles under duress in the second half.
A block in the back penalty erased an 18-yard pass to Adam Tolk and forced a punt on Trumbull’s first possession of the third quarter.
Greenwich went 50 yards in eight plays, with Tysen Comizio scoring from four yards out midway through the stanza.
Tolk’s 12-yard reception moved the chains, and Corey Osborne had a pair of good gains, but GHS forced a punt and a high snap gave the Cards the ball at the Eagles’ 37.
Trumbull’s defense held, but a long punt return after a three-and-out, put the ball at the 13.
Jack Warren’s one-yard dove over center ended the three-play drive with 43 seconds remaining in the third.
“We fought and fought and fought,” Petroccio said. “It’s a long season, this is only one game and that’s a legitimate football team, no doubt. We’ll go back to the drawing board and do what we have to do.”