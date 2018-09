Jason Weinstein scored three goals to lead the Trumbull High boys soccer team to a 4-1 victory over host Stamford High on Saturday.

Weinstein scored goals in the 9th, 32nd and 69th minutes for coach Sebastian Gangemi’s Eagles.

Justin Horvath had a goal, Tiago Frazao two assists, and Matheus Martins one assist.

Ricarson Michel scored a goal for Stamford.

Trumbull’s Christopher Prizio made three saves and Nicholas Grassi had two stops.

Estevan Vagas had nine saves for the Black Knights.