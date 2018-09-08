Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club President tourney

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Presidents Golf Tournament had 16 four-man teams playing on Sept. 5.
The first place Low Gross winners were Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta with a 73.
In second place were Mark Ryan and Robert Winston with a 76.
They finished second by a tie-break over Tom Kascak and Jack Brennan.
The Low Net scores had Gerald Onofrio and Charles Gould in first place with a 52.
In second place were Tom Kascak and Jack Brennan with a 55.
In third place were Carmine Ragosa and Jim Mohan with a 57.