Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club President tourney

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Presidents Golf Tournament had 16 four-man teams playing on Sept. 5.

The first place Low Gross winners were Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta with a 73.

In second place were Mark Ryan and Robert Winston with a 76.

They finished second by a tie-break over Tom Kascak and Jack Brennan.

The Low Net scores had Gerald Onofrio and Charles Gould in first place with a 52.

In second place were Tom Kascak and Jack Brennan with a 55.

In third place were Carmine Ragosa and Jim Mohan with a 57.

