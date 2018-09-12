Trumbull Library’s Book Group celebrates 10-years

The Trumbull Library Non-Fiction Book Group, now in its 10th year, has announced its book selections for the upcoming year. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month in the main branch of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from noon-1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

The monthly book discussion is facilitated by Trumbull resident, Joan Hammill, from a preselected non-fiction title chosen by group members. The book group is open to the public and participants are welcome to attend one or all of the scheduled discussions.

The titles chosen for September 2018 through June 2019 are as follows:

Sept. 5 — Leonardo da Vinci by David Isaacson

Oct. 3 — Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

Nov. 7 — Inextinguishable Symphony by Martin Goldsmith

Dec. 5 — And Then All Hell Broke Loose by Richard Engel

Feb. 6 — War on Peace by Ronan Farrow

March 6 — The Gene by Siddhartha Mukherjee

April 3 — The Long Haul by Finn Murphy

May 1 — The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

June 5 — The Idea of America: Reflections on the Birth of the United States by Gordon S. Wood

Contact the library to check on availability of the titles chosen.

The Trumbull Library’s Thursday Morning Book Club is currently celebrating its 17th year. Megan Norrell, Trumbull Library’s Circulation Coordinator, facilitates the group, meeting on the second Thursday of each month.

Additional information on book groups, as well as other programming for all ages, can be obtained at trumbullct-library.org or by calling the main branch at 203-452-5197.