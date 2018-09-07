Trumbull Times

Nichols Improvement Association family picnic

By Donald Eng on September 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News ·

The Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) summer family picnic (aka members party) will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16. Traditionally, the annual picnic is a celebration of the end of the summer season.

There will be family activities that members can enjoy with hamburgers and hot dogs provided. All members are asked to bring a homemade salad or appetizer desserts. New members are welcome to sign up and 2018 vehicle stickers will be distributed. Contact Nicole Polly, Membership Chair, to verify your membership status at [email protected]

Volunteers are needed for set up, activity planning, and cleanup. Contact Patty Bertie at [email protected] to help out.

Related posts:

  1. A wish upon a star lands at Disney
  2. Getting away to the Galapagos Islands
  3. Connecticut BBB offers tips for summer job-seekers
  4. Wild Wine, Beer, and Food Safari to benefit Beardsley Zoo
Previous Post Curtain Call: Phoenix deals eight hearts — all winners Next Post Movie Menu: Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Gone Girl and more
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress