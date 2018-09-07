Trumbull teen shot on Shelton Road

A Trumbull man is in stable condition after being shot on Shelton Road Thursday evening, police said.

According to Captain Keith Golding, the 18-year-old suspect forced his way into the home of a 72-year-old neighbor at about 6 p.m. The suspect charged at the homeowner and a struggle ensued. The homeowner shot the suspect once, striking him in the abdomen. Responding officers treated the suspect at the scene before he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Immediately prior to the shooting, police received several 911 calls from residents in the area of Shelton Road, reporting that the suspect had been running into the street attempting to stop several cars, and had been banging on several doors. Police said the suspect has been identified as a nearby resident who suffers from a mental health disability that displays erratic and sometimes violent behavior. He may also have been affected by the severe weather at the time, police said.

The homeowner was cooperative and remained at the scene, Golding said. The gun used in the shooting was legally owned. There have been no charges filed at this time.