George Taterosian named to Coaches Hall of Fame

George Taterosian from Trumbull High will be honored with seven other coaches and one media member as 2018 inductees to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame at its 42nd annual ceremony on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Aqua Turf in Southington at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner are $46 and available in advance by contacting the CHSCA office at P.O. Box 632, Southington, CT 06487, by calling 860-628-4122 or e-mailing John Fontana at [email protected] Doors open at 6 p.m.

Taterosian coached boys swimming for 30 years and girls swimming for 23 years at Trumbull High. He has 249 career boys victories and 218 girls. His team had one state runner-up finish and one league title. He coached 75 All-FCIAC, 65 All-State and one All-American swimmer.

He was named CHSCA boys swim Coach of the Year in 1983 and girls COTY in 1988. He was inducted into the Rhode Island Aquatics Hall of Fame in 1993, for his outstanding swim career in high school in the late 1950s.

He has earned two National Merit awards (1996 and 2002) and served as an FCIAC and CHSCA chairperson and National Region I chairperson on those organization’s swim committees.

Cordeau has coached cheerleading at Wolcott High since 1986. Her teams have won 15 state championships, including eight in a row, finished as state runner-up five times and she has a career record of 117-30. She has also won the Naugatuck Valley League title 13 times, along with 12 regional championships and 11 national titles. Wolcott was named Cheerleading Program of the Year in 1996 and Cordeau earned National Coach of the Year in 1998-99. She was selected CHSCA Coach of the Year in 2003.

LaPointe coached girls tennis and cross country for 35 and 27 years, respectively, at Norwich Free Academy. Overall his teams won six state championships, including two Open titles and had six total runner-up finishes. His overall career record was 311-13. He has multiple league titles and one New England championship in 1985. He was named National Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1996, CHSCA Coach of the Year in 1993 and Connecticut Coach of the Year in 1996.

Medve coached Ridgefield High track and cross country and track at Newtown for a total of 36 seasons. His overall record was 800-200. He won three boys indoor state championships, including a State Open title in 1977. His girls team at Ridgefield won the 1984 Class L cross country state championship. He was named Connecticut boys track Coach of the Year in 1977 and girls outdoor COTY in 1998. He also coached decathlon champions in 1976 and 1987. Overall, his teams won 70 divisional, conference, invitational and state championships.

Gura coached girls basketball at Shelton High from 1979-1997 with a record of 328-103. His teams won one Class LL state title in 1985 and were finalists in 1984 and 1994. He won five Housatonic League titles and three Housatonic Division titles in the SCC. He was named New Haven Tap Off Club Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1990 and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2002. He coached two honorable mention All-America players, one Gatorade Player of the Year, seven All-Staters and 17 all-league selections.

Freedman coached girls tennis for 38 years (1976-2018) at Amity High with a career record of 456-133. His teams had one state championship runner-up finish and reached the semifinals six times, the last in 2013. Amity also won 19 league or division titles, the first in 1977, and he twice won five consecutive league titles (1995-99 and 2001-04). He was named CHSCA Coach of the Year in 1963 and was inducted into the Amity Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

DeSantis Jr. coached football and taught physical education at Bethel High. His overall coaching record was 149-55-6 and his team was the Class MM runner-up in 1988. He won five Western Connecticut Conference titles and four Briggs Division titles. He was named CHSCA Coach of the Year in 1990. An offensive lineman at Southern Connecticut State, he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and also earned the National Football Foundation Distinguished Service Award. The football field at Bethel was named in his honor in 1993.

Day started coaching wrestling at Berlin High in 1981 and went on to win nine state championships, 20 conference titles and coached four New England champions. He had a career coaching record of 445-132-3. He coached four All-America wrestlers and 10 State Open titlists. He developed the criteria for seeding wrestlers in the state tournaments and started the Academic All-State wrestling team. He was also the head of the school’s special education program and was one of two founders of Berlin Unified Sports. He has been inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Connecticut Chapter.

Allard started his media career as a radio broadcaster at Marietta College and continued it at WINY in Putnam, covering many high school sports, including a Saturday Sports Talk show that focused on local sports. He began covering local sports for the Norwich Bulletin in 2000 and eventually became assistant sports editor and then sports editor in 2006. He has won multiple awards, including the Bill Cawley Media Award in 2009 and the Bo Kolinsky Media Award in 2008. He is currently sports information director at Woodstock Academy where he has upgraded the school’s web site and broadcasts more than 80 events a year on TV and radio.