Trumbull education group names Teacher of the Year

Sabine Januski, a seventh-grade language arts teacher at Six to Six Magnet School in Bridgeport, has been named Teacher of the Year by Cooperative Educational Services, a Trumbull-based agency that supports school districts and provides educational assistance to communities in Fairfield County.

Januski, who started teaching at Six to Six in 2006, is now eligible for the 2019 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced on Dec. 5 in Hartford.

“The best moments for me at Six to Six are days when students who are struggling ultimately persevere in their reading and writing work,” Januski said. “I like watching children grow as learners and thinkers in ways they may not have imagined.”

In addition to the classroom role, she is an adviser for the yearbook and newspaper clubs, chaperone for various student trips, and organizer of a relief drive to aid victims of the Haiti earthquake. She has also taken part in various development programs to further her skills as a teacher, as well as serving as a mentor to fellow educators.

The native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, she moved to Stamford as a youth and graduated from Stamford High School. She then attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 2004 and a master’s degree in teaching in 2005. She earned a sixth year degree in remedial reading/remedial language arts from Southern Connecticut State University in 2016.

Six to Six Principal Anna Nelmes-Stoughton described Januski as a dedicated and selfless teacher.

“Sabine gives of her time, energy, and effort constantly to make sure our students are successful,” Nelmes-Stoughton said. “She is a joyful collaborator with colleagues and parents in our school community. It is a privilege to work alongside her and learn from her masterful practice each day.”

Januski lives in Bridgeport with her husband and daughter.

Cooperative Educational Services is one of six regional education service centers established by the state legislature more than 50 years ago. It offers community-based education through four school programs, educational and support training, and other community and school-district related services. For more information about C.E.S., visit ces.k12.ct.us.