Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: CHS defeats King School, 3-0

By Trumbull Times on September 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Natania Muriel, Ranita Muriel, Mia Angelini and Alex Angelini put up points in the win over King School.

The Christian Heritage girls soccer team started the 2018 season with a 3-0 victory over the King School in Stamford.

The two schools would battle back and forth in the opening minutes.

CHS would break the deadlock when Ranita Muriel scored in the 12th minute off a feed from Alex Angelini.

Angelini would find the back of the net just 10 minutes later to make it 2-0, off an assist from Mia Angelini.

Ranita Muriel would put the game away late in the half, with Natania Muriel making the pass, to push the score to 3-0.

CHS returns to action on Saturday at home against the Ethel Walker School.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Ranita Muriel lifts CHS to win
  2. Soccer: Christian Heritage School garners awards
  3. Girls soccer: CHS defeats King School in season opener
  4. CHS booters win on Homecoming

Tags: ,

Previous Post Rowe earns Independent Party endorsement Next Post Trumbull education group names Teacher of the Year
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress