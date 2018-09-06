Girls soccer: CHS defeats King School, 3-0

The Christian Heritage girls soccer team started the 2018 season with a 3-0 victory over the King School in Stamford.

The two schools would battle back and forth in the opening minutes.

CHS would break the deadlock when Ranita Muriel scored in the 12th minute off a feed from Alex Angelini.

Angelini would find the back of the net just 10 minutes later to make it 2-0, off an assist from Mia Angelini.

Ranita Muriel would put the game away late in the half, with Natania Muriel making the pass, to push the score to 3-0.

CHS returns to action on Saturday at home against the Ethel Walker School.