Maritime Aquarium offers marine science series for homeschool students

Homeschool students can explore the marine world in a new weekly series of standards-based programs utilizing the vast educational resources of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

A Marine Animal Adaptations series for ages 7 to 9 and a Marine Biology series for ages 10 to 13 will meet on Monday mornings from Sept. 24 to Nov. 12. Each session in the eight-week series runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Times may vary on the days of a coastal beach exploration and a study cruise onto Long Island Sound).

“We’re happy to include and involve homeschool students in these unique explorations of Long Island Sound and the marine world, all of which help to fulfill Next Generation Science Standards,” said Tom Naiman, the Aquarium’s director of Education. “While these classes will be impactful as students discover together, an additional side benefit is the chance for homeschool parents — during drop-off and pick-up — to connect and share as well.”

For ages 7 to 9, Marine Animal Adaptations will explore the relationships between structure and function in a variety of marine animals, including sharks, squid and a host of invertebrates observable only through microscopes. Students’ investigations into behavioral adaptations will include the cruise out on the Aquarium’s research vessel to consider the adaptations of animals found in Long Island Sound. Class size is limited to 15 students.

For ages 10 to 13, the Marine Biology series will delve into such topics as marine biodiversity, water-quality monitoring, fish anatomy, conservation and more. Additionally, students will go behind the scenes of the Aquarium to learn about the diverse careers needed to operate a modern aquarium, and also will collect data about animals and water quality during the cruise out on the Sound.

Class size is limited to 20 students. Cost of each series is $275 ($250 for Aquarium members). Deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 19.

For details and to sign up visit maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students.