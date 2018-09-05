Football: FCIAC takes top four spots in top 10 poll

The 2018 GameTimeCT / New Haven Register Preseason High School Football Poll
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
TEAM 2017 Rec PTS LAST CLASS
- NEW CANAAN (15) 9-3 836 8 LL
- GREENWICH (3) 12-1 790 4 LL
- ST. JOSEPH (3) 12-1 782 2 M
- DARIEN (5) 12-1 766 1 LL
- HAND (4) 12-1 762 3 L
- SHELTON 9-2 630 NR LL
- WINDSOR 10-2 424 NR L
- EAST HARTFORD 9-2 341 NR LL
- KILLINGLY (1) 13-0 337 5 M
- NAUGATUCK 9-2 287 NR L
Dropped out from 2017: Ansonia (6), Masuk (7), West Haven (9), Middletown (10).
Others receiving votes: Bloomfield (8-2), 265; Berlin (9-3), 242; Southington (8-2), 232; Ansonia (12-1), 229; Newtown (7-3), 172; Fitch (10-1), 156; Fairfield Prep (8-3), 116; West Haven (9-3), 77; Maloney (9-2), 74; North Haven (8-3), 73; Ridgefield (7-3), 66; Masuk (12-1), 60; Middletown (10-1), 44; Barlow (9-4), 27; Sheehan (9-2), 26; Rocky Hill (11-1), 21; Cromwell/Portland (8-2), 14; Brookfield (4-6), 14; South Windsor (10-2), 14; Stafford/Somers/East Windsor (10-2), 8; Bristol Eastern (2-8), 7; Cheshire (6-4) 7.
The following voted: Bob Barton, New Haven Register; Nate Brown, Fox61; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bill Bloxom, Hersam Acorn Newspapers; Kyle Brennan, Freelance; Doug Bonjour, Connecticut Post; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Shelby Iava, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Ryan Lacey, Danbury News-Times; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Noah Finz, CT Sports Now; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; John Nash, The Hour or Norwalk; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Dan Orecole, Bristol Press; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Marc Robbins, CT Sports Now; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Mike Suppe, Hersam-Acorn Newspapers; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3